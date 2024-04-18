Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
