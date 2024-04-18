Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

