Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 3.0 %
Steel Partners stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $763.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
