Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

Steel Partners stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,139.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $763.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

