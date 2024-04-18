StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $266,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

