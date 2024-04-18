StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CANF. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.