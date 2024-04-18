StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of CANF stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.53.
Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,027.46% and a negative return on equity of 113.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
