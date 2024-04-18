Steph & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Steph & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 387.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

