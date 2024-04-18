Sfmg LLC Invests $207,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

