WhiteCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43,684.73 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $43,684.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.23 or 0.00136035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011982 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.