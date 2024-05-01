BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $705.80 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $56,833.44 or 1.00110483 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $705.80 million and $1.04 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 60,079.9293516 USD and is down -5.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,073,737.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

