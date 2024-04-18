Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 946 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after acquiring an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,899,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,651,000 after acquiring an additional 121,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.40.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.17 on Thursday, hitting $165.11. 436,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,911. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.71 and its 200 day moving average is $138.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

