RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RICK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

RICK stock opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.22. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $468.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.67%. RCI Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RCI Hospitality

In other RCI Hospitality news, CEO Eric Scott Langan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,341,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 184.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 716.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

