Peterson Wealth Services Invests $248,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 368,325 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.11. 52,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,035. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.40 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

