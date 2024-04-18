OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,446,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

