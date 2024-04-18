OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,283.87. The stock had a trading volume of 643,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,910. The company has a market capitalization of $594.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,307.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,115.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

