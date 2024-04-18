OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 352 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

CVX stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.