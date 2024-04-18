Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $20.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

NRIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,817 shares of company stock valued at $100,256. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,389,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

