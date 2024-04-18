Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.15% of AerCap worth $180,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AerCap by 105.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 140,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AerCap by 589.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 35,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AER traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 769,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,428. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.