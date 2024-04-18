KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,448 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

