Key Financial Inc Acquires 300 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,493,000 after buying an additional 996,561 shares during the period.

BATS:INDA opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

