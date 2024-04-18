Keel Point LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.28.
CSX Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
CSX Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.