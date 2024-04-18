ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

