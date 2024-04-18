Keel Point LLC Invests $30,000 in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Beyond Air by 5,943.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Beyond Air by 1,468.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Stock Performance

XAIR opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

