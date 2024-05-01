FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Simmons First National Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SFNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 164,535 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,023,000 after buying an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.