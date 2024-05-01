Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $78.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

