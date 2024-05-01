Roth Capital Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report released on Friday, April 26th. Roth Capital analyst J. Martin now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.01. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.71. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $103.04 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,731,000 after buying an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,780,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 285,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

