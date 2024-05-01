FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lithium Americas Corp. Lowered by Cormark (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 71.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

