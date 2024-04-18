Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after buying an additional 112,243 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Bank of America cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.09.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $359.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $395.16 and its 200-day moving average is $370.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

