iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Cut by Matson Money. Inc.

Matson Money. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of Matson Money. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned about 0.64% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $140,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,924. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.