Insider Selling: Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Sells £20,031.89 in Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Free Report) insider Darren Littlewood sold 11,191 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.23), for a total value of £20,031.89 ($24,937.00).
Henry Boot Price Performance
LON:BOOT opened at GBX 180 ($2.24) on Thursday. Henry Boot PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 170 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 250 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. The company has a market capitalization of £241.18 million, a P/E ratio of 947.37, a P/E/G ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 182.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.83.
Henry Boot Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.
About Henry Boot
Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.
Read More
