Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
GLUC stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.90.
Glucose Health Company Profile
