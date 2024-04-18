Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Update

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

GLUC stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Glucose Health has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.90.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp.

