Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.09.

ALAB stock opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

