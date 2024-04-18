Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.69.

NYSE:BC opened at $82.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

