JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $38.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATMU has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities raised shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $32.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 767,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 77,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

