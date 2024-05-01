Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.46.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,468,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,909,000 after purchasing an additional 365,648 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

