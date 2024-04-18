FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
FRPH opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $557.27 million, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. FRP has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
