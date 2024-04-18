FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

FRP Price Performance

FRPH opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $557.27 million, a PE ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. FRP has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FRP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FRP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,048,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.