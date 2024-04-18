First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Position Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.34. 149,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,198. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

