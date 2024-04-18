ERC20 Trading 70.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded down 70.1% against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $20,400.89 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011085 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.47 or 1.00172536 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011504 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003555 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00648924 USD and is up 129.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $28,194.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

