Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $34.30

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $35.34. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $34.49, with a volume of 33,864 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFH shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $849,344.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,323,180.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $849,344.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,407 shares in the company, valued at $51,323,180.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 247,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,042. Company insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,896,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,379,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,069,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

