Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 9,683,005 shares.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $601.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.