Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.24, but opened at $5.90. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 9,683,005 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $601.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 134.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $1,053,000.

