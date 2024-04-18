DeepOnion Hits One Day Volume of $5.69 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $5.69 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

