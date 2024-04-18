Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $292.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.86. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

