BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth Buys 30,000 Shares

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.46 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$103,680.00 ($66,890.32).
BWP Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27.
About BWP Trust
