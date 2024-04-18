BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth Buys 30,000 Shares

BWP Trust (ASX:BWPGet Free Report) insider Anthony (Tony) Howarth bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.46 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of A$103,680.00 ($66,890.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

