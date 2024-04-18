Bitdeer Technologies Group’s (BTDR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

BTDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.