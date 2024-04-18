BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of BKU opened at $25.18 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $319,365. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

