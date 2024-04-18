Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ALAB opened at $73.21 on Monday. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $95.21.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.