CRH (NYSE:CRH) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.
CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.31.
CRH Stock Performance
CRH Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.
Institutional Trading of CRH
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
