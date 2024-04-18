Archer Investment Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 68,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VXF opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.