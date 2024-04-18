Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Up 7.0% in March

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ALRN opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of Aileron Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63,651 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile
Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.
