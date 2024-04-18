Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 53,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 127,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 7,500 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $201,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $80,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,077.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock worth $1,786,870 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

