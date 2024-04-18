Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $322.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

