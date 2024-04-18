3,013 Shares in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 271,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $59,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.06. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. PENN Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PENN. Benchmark started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PENN

About PENN Entertainment

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.